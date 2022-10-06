MoS V Muraleedharan to visit the US during October 6-9

NEW DELHI: Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan will visit the US during October 6-9 to participate in several UN meetings, including a Security Council debate on peace and security in Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Muraleedharan will be in New York during October 6-7, before travelling to Atlanta for Indian community-related engagements during October 8-9.

He will participate in a high-level United Nations Security Council debate on “Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources” on October 6, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting is a signature initiative of Gabon’s current presidency of the Security Council and it is likely to be presided over by the foreign minister of Gabon.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council and its term ends in December.

On October 7, Muraleedharan will attend an event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. Established in 2017, the $150-million fund is supported and led by the government of India and implemented in collaboration with the UN system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states,” the ministry said.

During the visit, Muraleedharan is likely to meet senior UN officials and ministers of other member states attending the UN Security Council meeting.