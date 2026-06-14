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Mosque built on police station land sparks dispute in Meerut; Imam served 7 day notice

Police said a seven-day notice has been served to the mosque's imam seeking ownership documents and removal of the purported encroachment.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 11:23 pm IST
PTI |
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A dispute has emerged over a mosque here, with authorities alleging the shrine was constructed on a police station land while the mosque management maintains the structure was built on a Waqf property.

Following the survey, police sought ownership-related documents from the mosque's imam Abdul Ghaffar.(ANI/ Representative)

Police said a seven-day notice has been served to the mosque's imam seeking ownership documents and removal of the purported encroachment.

According to police, a revenue department survey found that the Jama Masjid, locally known as the "Thane Wali Masjid" and situated within Kharkhoda police station premises, had allegedly been built on police station land.

Following the survey, police sought ownership-related documents from the mosque's imam Abdul Ghaffar. However, officials claimed that no valid records had been produced till Sunday evening.

The mosque management however rejected the allegations saying the land had been recorded in the name of the Waqf Board, and documentary evidence supporting the claim had already been submitted to the police.

"No reply to the notice has been received so far," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the mosque was several years old and the issue came to light only after recent demarcation of the police station land. "A notice has been issued and further action will be taken accordingly."

Rejecting the police claims, imam Abdul Ghaffar said the land had been recorded in the name of the Waqf Board in 1985 and that documentary evidence supporting the claim was available.

He said the relevant papers had already been submitted to the police and maintained that the mosque was a Waqf property.

With conflicting claims from the administration and the mosque management, further action is expected to depend on verification of documents and scrutiny of revenue records, officials said.

 
meerut mosque police
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Home / India News / Mosque built on police station land sparks dispute in Meerut; Imam served 7 day notice
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