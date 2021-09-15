Most cases of rapes of minor and crime against children recorded in MP: NCRB

Madhya Pradesh continued to report most cases of rape of minors with 3,259 incidents followed by 2,785 in Maharashtra and 2,630 in Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2020, released on Wednesday.

Not only cases of rape of minors, according to NCRB report, MP also recorded 17,008 incidents of crime against children- the highest in the country during the period. At 17, the most number of foeticide was also reported from MP and the state also registered the most number of rapes of tribal women with 339 cases followed by Chhattisgarh (195) and Maharashtra (129). It is hardly any solace that the 2020 figures were just 1% lower than 2019.

However, the number of rapes of adults in the state has decreased. With 2,339 such cases, MP was behind Rajasthan -5310 and UP-2,769.

According to police, most of the rapes and other crimes against children were committed by relatives and known people. “The children are most unsafe at their homes. As per NCRB data, 3,189 minor children were raped by known persons. It is not a problem of law and order but a social problem,” said a senior officer of the police department, who didn’t wish to be named.

On crime against women, additional director general of police (ADGP), Pragya Richa Shrivastava said, “We are holding different campaigns to recover missing girls. Most of the missing minor girls were taken to other places by men on the pretext of marriage, and we have to register a rape case against the men after their rescue. The number is high because of 100% reporting of cases.”

However, women and child rights activists feel that a lower conviction rate is one of the major reasons behind the high crime rate against children in the state.

“Despite making strict laws including capital punishment for raping a minor under 12 years of age, the number of cases is not coming down significantly. One of the major reasons is delay in justice and a lower conviction rate. Only in high profile cases, police files a charge-sheet in record time, in many other cases, it gets delayed for months. Similarly, in the absence of enough special courts for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso), the pendency of cases is high. Till January 2021, more than 300 cases were pending in courts. The state government should also pay attention to the conviction rate,” said Sarika Sinha, convener of Action Aid, MP.