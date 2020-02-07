Most wanted notorious gangster Anil Pehelwan nabbed in Dehradun after two years in hiding

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:25 IST

Dehradun police have arrested notorious gangster Anil Pehelwan, who is wanted in several cases of murder and extortion in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana and has been absconding since 2018 after jumping parole after it successfully laid a trap for him in the city on Thursday, said police officials.

The 33-year old gangster, who carries a reward of Rs 100,000 on his head, was living in a rented accommodation in Dehradun with his wife and daughter with forged identity, said a police official.

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general, Dehradun, said Pehelwan was wanted in at least 10 cases of murder and extortion in Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

“He was arrested after city police laid a trap on the directions of inspector general, Garhwal range, Ajay Rautela, who had received an input that he was hiding in Dehradun and planning a big crime,” said Joshi.

Based on the tip-off, police zeroed in on the house where he was living with his family members in Doon Vihar area of the city.

“As per the planning, a police team was waiting for him near his house and the roads leading to it,” said Joshi.

The breakthrough came when the police team tracked his car on Rajpur Road on Thursday evening at around 7.40 pm and started following it discreetly.

“After some time, when it stopped near his house, another team which was waiting for him in full gear, nabbed him,” said Joshi.

After his identity was confirmed, Pehelwan was brought to nearby Nehru Colony police station where he was interrogated, he said.

“During the interrogation, Pehelwan accepted that he hails from Jhajjar, Haryana and had been on the run for about two years after jumping his parole,” said Joshi.

Pehelwan has been arrested and produced before the court on Friday which has sent him to jail.