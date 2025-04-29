Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to 2 per litre, effective April 30

Mother Dairy on Tuesday raised milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre, effective Wednesday, April 30, according to news agency PTI. Mother Dairy, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, sources milk from 10 lakh farmers across 12 states and sells through 4 lakh retail outlets across India. (Pic used for representation)(X/Mother Dairy)

"This price revision has been made necessary due to the significant rise in procurement costs, which have increased by ₹4-5 per litre in recent months," PTI quoted a Mother Dairy official as saying.

The rise in procurement prices is mainly attributed to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the official added.

"We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade, and e-commerce platforms.

The official explained that this price revision reflects only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to fairly serve the interests of both farmers and consumers.

What are the new rates?

Milk Current price / half litre New price / half litre Full cream ₹ 34 ₹ 35 Toned ₹ 28 ₹ 29 Double toned ₹ 25 ₹ 26 Cow milk ₹ 29 ₹ 30 Promilk ₹ 35 ₹ 36 View All Prev Next

Mother Dairy's ‘Promilk’ launch

The raise came just a month after the company launched 'Promilk', a high-protein milk product aimed at tackling India's widespread protein deficiency, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region. Priced at ₹70 per litre initially, the new cow milk variant delivers 40 grams of protein per litre, contains 4 per cent fat and 11.5 per cent SNF (solids-not-fat), and is fortified with vitamins A and D.

At the launch, Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish said the new product is designed to meet nutritional needs in a country where "70-80 per cent of Indians struggle to meet daily protein requirements, with 93 per cent unaware of their nutritional needs."

“Protein is a vital part of a balanced diet,” Bandlish said, highlighting that Promilk delivers 30 per cent more protein than regular milk while keeping the taste familiar.

The company aims to begin with 50,000 litres per day and is considering expanding beyond Delhi-NCR based on initial consumer response.

Within three months, it also plans to roll out more 'Pro' range offerings like high-protein curd and paneer.

(With PTI inputs)