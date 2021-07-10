Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by 2 per litre from Sunday. Details

Milk supplier Mother Dairy on Saturday announced that the price of its liquid milk will go up by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from Sunday. The new prices that are being revised after more than a year will be applicable for all new milk variants.

The hike in milk prices comes as the cooperative is experiencing inflationary pressure on overall input costs that have risen multifold in last year. Mother Dairy said it is "compelled to raise" the prices. "Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from July 11, 2021. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. The milk prices were last revised about 1.5 years ago in December 2019," Mother Dairy said in an official release, according to news agency ANI.

In the last year, farm prices have increased up to 8-10 per cent, with a surge in operational costs of processing, packaging, logistics etc. It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three to four weeks, the official release read, said the ANI report.

The milk prices are also being raised across other major markets like East and Central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata, etc from Sunday to the tune of ₹2 per litre on the current MRP in the respective markets.

Mother Daily sells around 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR, while the total sale is 35 lakh litre per day, as per PTI.

It further said that despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement, the consumer prices were kept intact. With the new revision, the milk prices are undergoing a change of 4 per cent.

The milk cooperative also said that the hike in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders. It passes close to 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk.

Prior to this, Mother Dairy's competitor Amul also raised milk prices across all cities by ₹2 per litre on July 1.

Revised prices here:

Bulk vended milk (token milk) to be sold at ₹44 per litre from Sunday against its current price of ₹42 per litre.

Full cream milk to be sold at ₹57 per litre from Sunday.

Toned milk will be available at ₹47 and double toned milk (Live Lite) to be available at ₹41 from Sunday.

Cow milk to cost ₹49 Sunday onwards.

(With inputs from agencies)