Mother, daughter mowed down in Odisha after altercation with truck driver

A truck mowed down a 47-year-old woman and her daughter in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Wednesday shortly after the two had an altercation with the driver of the vehicle over rash driving, police said on Thursday.

Shrutika Chakravorty, a book keeper with Odisha Livelihood Mission, was returning home on a scooty after attending her father’s 11th-day death ritual with her daughter Lipika Chakravorty, 24, a bank official, on Wednesday when the truck ran over them before turning turtle.

Jajpur police superintendent Rahul PR cited their probe and added they found the mother and the daughter had the altercation with the truck driver, Amar Swain. “They stopped... Amar Swain and it led to the altercation. ...the matter was resolved amicably after locals intervened,” he said

He added that Swain later mowed down the two. “The driver intentionally killed the two women. We have arrested the driver and charged him under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 [murder].”