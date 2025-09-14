Manoj Tiwari slams Congress over AI-generated video of PM Modi, late mother

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday strongly criticized the Congress party after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video allegedly depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. Heeraben Modi died in December 2022 at the age of 100. (Screengrab from AI video)

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said the Congress had “broken all scales of immorality” and accused the party of repeatedly disregarding ethical boundaries.

“Standards of ethics are not meant for Congress. They keep breaking all scales of immorality. Whatever happens legally will happen, but the biggest judge is the public, and the public will teach them a lesson,” he said.

The remarks came after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unnamed Congress leaders for sharing the controversial clip from the official X handle of INC Bihar on September 10. The video shows Modi dreaming of his late mother, who is portrayed as rebuking him over his politics.

The complaint was filed by Sanket Gupta, Convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, who alleged that the video maligned the Prime Minister’s image and insulted women’s dignity. The FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including forgery, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace.

The controversy has sparked sharp reactions across the political spectrum. The BJP has accused Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of repeatedly targeting Modi and his family. Just days earlier, an unidentified person had disrupted the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga, hurling abuses at the Prime Minister and his mother.

Prime Minister Modi had also hit out at the Opposition over the remarks. At a recent event, he said the abuse directed at his mother was “not just an insult to her, but to all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country.”

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country,” Modi said.

Heeraben Modi died in December 2022 at the age of 100. She had never been involved in politics, a fact Modi underlined while condemning the remarks.

The AI-generated clip, a 36-second video marked with the label “AI GENERATED” and captioned “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams”, has since gone viral. The BJP has described the video as “shameful” and accused the Congress of stooping to new lows to target the Prime Minister ahead of elections in Bihar.