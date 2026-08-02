Mother of teen girl who abused PM Modi upset as 'FIR not withdrawn' despite apology, claims CJP

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that the FIR against a teen girl for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the anti-NEET paper leak protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has not been withdrawn, despite the girl apologising and PM Modi saying he has forgiven the kids.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ratna Singh during a press conference on the aftermath of the student protests over the NEET paper leak, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI)

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Lawyer Ratna Singh, who is overseeing the legal wing of the CJP, said on Sunday that she spoke to the girl’s mother, adding that the mother has been distressed that, despite the teen releasing the apology video, the media has continued to “hound” the family with questions.

“On behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, I assured her that no legal action will be taken against her child. I also assured her that we will extend every possible legal assistance and ensure the girl receives any counselling and support she may need during this difficult time,” Singh wrote on X.

A complaint had been filed against the girl at a Noida police station for allegedly using derogatory slogans during the July 23 protest. Noida Police registered a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

The girl's apology and PM's forgiveness

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{{^usCountry}} The girl had apologised for her remarks against PM Narendra Modi in a video, saying the incident was her “first and last mistake”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl had apologised for her remarks against PM Narendra Modi in a video, saying the incident was her “first and last mistake”. {{/usCountry}}

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“I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said.

PM Modi on Friday said he was deeply hurt that even his late mother was targeted with abusive remarks during the protest at Jantar Mantar. He also expressed disappointment that "our daughters" had used such language, while urging people to forgive the "misguided children".

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In a video message posted on Instagram late at night, he said he understood the anger that many people were feeling. However, he said this was the time to support young people and help them find the right path.

He said a few "naughty children" had used abusive language against him, adding that the words spoken had no place in a civilised society.

"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there with filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but it was a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Mother says grateful to PM Modi

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The mother of the 15-year-old girl had earlier said she is grateful to PM Modi "for choosing to forgive" her daughter, adding that it has given the teen "a new life."

"PM Modi has shown his greatness by forgiving the child who used such filthy and obscene words. Today is her birthday, and PM Modi has given her the greatest gift: jeevandaan (the gift of life). Today, this girl has been reborn," she told news agency PTI.