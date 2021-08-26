Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mother Teresa birth anniversary: Union minister Hardeep Puri pays tribute
india news

Mother Teresa birth anniversary: Union minister Hardeep Puri pays tribute

In 1950, Mother Teresa founded the Roman Catholic religious congregation which later went on to be known as Missionaries of Charity. During her life, she set up many homes for the poor, needy, those dying from AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis all over India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Mother Teresa came to India in 1929 and took her first religious vows on 24 May 1931.

Union minister Hardeep Puri paid tributes to Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary on Thursday. The minister said she dedicated her life to the service of humanity.

"Remembering Bharat Ratna & Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa Ji on her birth anniversary. She established ‘Nirmal Hriday’ & dedicated her life to the service of humanity," the minister said on Twitter.

Mother Teresa, born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, was an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary. She was borh on August 26, 1910 to a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in Macedonia.

Mother Teresa left her home for Irelands's Rathfarnham at the age of 18 to join the Sisters of Loreto. She wanted to learn English in the hopes of becoming a missionary, and English was the language of instruction for the Sisters of Loreto in India.

RELATED STORIES

Mother Teresa came to India in 1929, and after a period of teaching at St. Teresa’s School in Darjeeling, she took her first religious vows on 24 May 1931.

She later went on to teach at a school in Kolkata, where she served for almost two decades. However, serving the poor and needy was Mother Teresa’s true calling and in 1948 she began her journey of serving the poor and the needy.

In 1950, she founded the Roman Catholic religious congregation which later went on to be known as Missionaries of Charity.

During her life Mother Teresa set up many homes for the poor, needy, those dying from AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis all over India. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

In 2017, she was posthumously canonized as a Patron Saint by the Vatican Pope for her service to the needy and poor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mother teresa hardeep puri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 100,000 kids were orphaned or lost a parent since April 2020: NCPCR to SC

Mother Teresa birth anniversary: As tributes pour in, here’s more on the saint

Tension for 2nd consecutive day after Meghalaya cops and civilians enter Assam

Bhupender Yadav to launch e-SHRAM, portal for unorganised workforce, today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP