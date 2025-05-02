Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mother, three children dead as Delhi rain, storm wreak havoc

ByHemani Bhandari
May 02, 2025 09:31 AM IST

Delhi-NCR experienced thunderstorms and rain on Friday, providing relief from the heatwave but causing disruptions such as waterlogging and traffic jams.

A 26-year-old woman and her three minor children were killed while the woman’s husband sustained injuries in Delhi’s Najafgarh area after their house collapsed due to a thunderstorm on Friday morning, police said.

Commuters wade through a water logged stretch after rains at NH24 near Vinod Nagar (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times).
Commuters wade through a water logged stretch after rains at NH24 near Vinod Nagar (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times).

According to a police officer aware of the matter, their control room received a call at 5:26am regarding a collapse in Kharkhari Nagar village in Jafarpur Kalan.

When police and Delhi Fire Services reached the spot, they found a tree had fallen over a room near the tubewell due to which the structure had collapsed.

The woman, her three children were found under the debris while the husband survived but sustained injuries.

Police said that the bodies have been shifted to a city mortuary for postmortem and further probe is underway.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh could not be reached for a comment, and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

An intense thunderstorm hit the capital in the early hours of Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging in the city and traffic snarls. Flight operations too were impacted in the early hours of the day, with at least three flights diverted and over 100 delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials aware of the matter said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mother, three children dead as Delhi rain, storm wreak havoc
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On