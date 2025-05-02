Mother, three children dead as Delhi rain, storm wreak havoc

A 26-year-old woman and her three minor children were killed while the woman’s husband sustained injuries in Delhi’s Najafgarh area after their house collapsed due to a thunderstorm on Friday morning, police said. Commuters wade through a water logged stretch after rains at NH24 near Vinod Nagar (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times).

According to a police officer aware of the matter, their control room received a call at 5:26am regarding a collapse in Kharkhari Nagar village in Jafarpur Kalan.

When police and Delhi Fire Services reached the spot, they found a tree had fallen over a room near the tubewell due to which the structure had collapsed.

The woman, her three children were found under the debris while the husband survived but sustained injuries.

Police said that the bodies have been shifted to a city mortuary for postmortem and further probe is underway.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh could not be reached for a comment, and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

An intense thunderstorm hit the capital in the early hours of Friday, leading to widespread waterlogging in the city and traffic snarls. Flight operations too were impacted in the early hours of the day, with at least three flights diverted and over 100 delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials aware of the matter said.