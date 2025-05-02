Menu Explore
Delhi rain, thunderstorms hit flights; airport issues advisory for passengers

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Air India said adverse weather conditions had disrupted flight operations across parts of northern India.

A spell of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and early morning rain threw flight schedules into disarray at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, affecting scores of passengers.

Flights delayed at Delhi airport due to rain and thunderstorms.(ANI FILE/representative image )
Flights delayed at Delhi airport due to rain and thunderstorms.(ANI FILE/representative image )

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, said that some flights were impacted due to inclement weather conditions.

“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” DIAL said in a post on X at 5.20 am.

The airport also advised passengers to check with their airline for updates, saying, “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Meanwhile, Air India said that adverse weather conditions had disrupted flight operations across parts of northern India.

“Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions,” the airline said in a post on X at 5:51 am.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in the country, sees nearly 1,300 flight movements every day, making it especially vulnerable to weather-related disturbances.

Severe thunderstorms and rain on the morning of Friday, May 2, provided much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next three days and issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

At 5:19 am, the IMD posted on X that severe thunder and lightning, accompanied by squally winds reaching 70–80 kmph, were likely over Delhi in the next two hours.

Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Friday caused significant waterlogging in several areas, disrupting normal activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate to intense rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40 to 90 km/h, which were expected to continue for the next two hours. The forecast noted that these conditions would affect Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), potentially disrupting traffic and daily life.

The IMD’s weekly forecast also indicates that thunderstorms and rain will continue on Friday and Saturday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi rain, thunderstorms hit flights; airport issues advisory for passengers
