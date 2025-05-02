Severe thunderstorms, rain in Delhi-NCR bring respite from heatwave; waterlogging in several areas

Severe thunderstorms and rain on Friday morning, May 2, brought much-needed relief to Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, from the persistent heatwave. Duststorm and moderate rain hit parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday morning amid a scorching heatwave.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next three days, issuing a yellow alert for the national capital.

At 5.19am, the IMD, in a post on X, said severe thunder lightning, squally winds 70-80 kmph, is likely over Delhi during the next two hours.

The heavy rainfall in Delhi led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Earlier, the IMD predicted that moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–90 km/h, is likely to continue over the next two hours in several areas, including Delhi and the NCR. Affected regions also included parts of Haryana (Yamunanagar, Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal), Uttar Pradesh (Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau), and Rajasthan (Bhiwari, Deeg, Bharatpur).

According to the IMD's weekly forecast, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Friday and Saturday, which may lead to a slight dip in temperatures.

A fresh and active Western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India from May 2. Under its influence, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience light to moderate rainfall coupled with heavy winds and lightning.

The IMD earlier said a dust storm accompanied with gusty winds is also very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The IMD also predicted rainfall and snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, the weather department issued a yellow alert for the lower and mid-hill districts of the state, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a break from the summer heat as light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and even snowfall in higher altitudes are predicted over the next week.

From May 1, rainfall activity is expected to begin across several districts of Himachal Pradesh. This pattern of intermittent rain is likely to persist for the next five to seven days, resulting in a temperature drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.