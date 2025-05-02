Delhi Weather LIVE: CM Rekha Gupta on-ground for waterlogging inspection
Delhi rain live: Several areas of Delhi-NCR reported waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, making it difficult for commuters to reach their destinations.
Delhi Weather LIVE: Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from the heat spell. However, the weather turned extreme in some areas of the national capital region, leading to the uprooting of trees and traffic disruptions. The rainfall in the Delhi-NCR has been incessant since early Friday morning. Due to the heavy rainfall, an uprooted tree fell on a farm structure, causing its roof to collapse and killing a woman and her three children in Delhi’s Najafgarh area....Read More
The extreme weather also disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport. "Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.
In an updated advisory, the Delhi Airport has confirmed that it is now functioning normally.
Several areas of Delhi and the NCR also reported waterlogging, making it difficult for commuters to reach their destinations.
Delhi weather LIVE: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm on Saturday too
According to the India Meteorological department, a similar rainy weather will continue on Saturday too in Delhi NCR.
For Saturday, the IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with sustained surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph.
Delhi rain live updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on ground to assess situation after heavy rainfall
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said that she inspected the situation in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu Ka Tila, for waterlogging after severe rainfall in the national capital. Sharing visuals, she said, "Today, I inspected the situation in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu Ka Tila, due to waterlogging caused by rain. To address this issue, I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials.
Clear instructions have been given to all officials to identify the locations across Delhi where waterlogging has occurred and ensure solutions are implemented."
Delhi rain live updates: Stay indoors, don't take shelter under trees - What IMD advisory says
The India Meteorological Department put out an alert, informing about the severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urged the residents to ensure their safety, reported ANI.
The IMD has advised people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury & immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity.
Delhi rain live updates: Several areas in Gurugram were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall - Video
Many areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted, and vehicles broke down amid heavy waterlogging, due to a rainstorm earlier today.
Visuals from Gurugram. (ANI)
Delhi rain live updates: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma visits waterlogged areas in the city
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma shared a video of him visiting waterlogged areas in Delhi to take stock of the situation on Friday morning following heavy rainfall. In a post on X, he said, "Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water accumulated in several places in Delhi to some extent. Since 5:30 AM, I visited various locations to assess the situation. At Minto Bridge, I observed that all four pumps were operational, and the operator was also prompt. One pipe had burst, and I have instructed for it to be repaired.
In view of the monsoon, drain cleaning is being continuously carried out by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and IFC."
Delhi rain live updates: Mother, three children die after tree falls on their roof in Delhi
A 26-year-old woman and her three minor children were killed while the woman’s husband sustained injuries in Delhi’s Najafgarh area after their house collapsed due to a thunderstorm on Friday morning, police said.
According to a police officer aware of the matter, their control room received a call at 5:26am regarding a collapse in Kharkhari Nagar village in Jafarpur Kalan. Read more.
Delhi rain live updates: Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi Airport
Over 100 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport due to extreme weather after heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the national capital and surrounding areas, reported PTO.
Earlier, three Delhi-bound flights were also diverted due to the weather. Out of them, one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and two to Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital, ANI reported citing sources at Delhi Airport.
Delhi rain live updates: Delhi Airport back to normal functioning
After incessant rainfall disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, the airport has announced that it is now operating normally. However, some flight operations have been impacted due to adverse weather conditions.
"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the airport said in an advisory.