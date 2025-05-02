Delhi Weather LIVE: Waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR was reported following heavy rainfall on Friday morning.

Delhi Weather LIVE: Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from the heat spell. However, the weather turned extreme in some areas of the national capital region, leading to the uprooting of trees and traffic disruptions. The rainfall in the Delhi-NCR has been incessant since early Friday morning. Due to the heavy rainfall, an uprooted tree fell on a farm structure, causing its roof to collapse and killing a woman and her three children in Delhi’s Najafgarh area....Read More

The extreme weather also disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport. "Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

In an updated advisory, the Delhi Airport has confirmed that it is now functioning normally.

Several areas of Delhi and the NCR also reported waterlogging, making it difficult for commuters to reach their destinations.