Traffic jams in Gurugram: Which areas were worst affected by heavy rain?

People in Delhi-NCR woke up to thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain on Friday morning, which led to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. NDMC workers try to open the choked drains and clear a waterlogged stretch after rain and storm outside the Bharat Mandapam underpass, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

The weather conditions led to delays for over 100 flights at Delhi airport, prompting its operator, DIAL, to issue an advisory. Passengers were urged to confirm their flight status with airlines to avoid any disruptions.

In Gurugram, the heavy rainfall resulted in severe waterlogging, leaving commuters and office-goers stranded on flooded roads. Most areas of the city were affected, with only a few locations remaining unaffected, making the morning commute particularly challenging.

Worst-hit areas in Gurugram

The worst-hit areas in Gurugram included the service lane near Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai Road, Sector 10, Jharsa Chowk, Sector 4, Sector 7, Sector 9, Sector 48, and Sector 57, as well as Hanuman Chowk, Dhankot, Fazilpur Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Jacobpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, and Dundahera, among others.

Police were actively working to clear traffic congestion, while civic authorities focused on addressing waterlogging and unclogging drains.

Traffic moved at a crawl on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, and significant congestion was also reported at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk.

Waterlogging remains a concern, says Delhi CM

Delhi also witnessed traffic congestion today as heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging, uprooted trees, and caused vehicle breakdowns across the city.

Areas such as Delhi airport and Minto Road were among the worst hit, with widespread inundation causing inconvenience for commuters.

The abrupt change in weather conditions left many struggling to navigate through flooded roads.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the Majnu Ka Tila area and directed officials to begin repairs on potholes and sewers to prevent waterlogging ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

“Waterlogging remains a concern in several parts of Delhi due to clogged drains and damaged roads. Officials have been instructed to promptly identify all vulnerable spots and begin necessary work, such as desilting drains and repairing or constructing roads, to avoid such issues during the monsoon,” Gupta told PTI Video.

With PTI, ANI inputs