‘Mother-in-law questioned her character’: Twisha Sharma’s kin slams ‘depraved mentality’ in viral audio clip

The family of Twisha Sharma on Friday alleged that her mother-in-law questioned her character in a viral audio clip that has surfaced amid the ongoing probe into the 24-year-old’s death in Bhopal earlier this month.

Viral audio clip sparks fresh controversy in Twisha Sharma death case(Instagram, PTI)

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Twisha’s cousin, Meenakshi Sharma, reacting to the audio clip of a conversation between Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, claimed the remarks reflected the family’s mindset towards the deceased.

“In the audio, she can be clearly heard questioning Twisha's character,” Meenakshi Sharma told news agency ANI, adding that it “shows her depraved mentality.” She further alleged that “even now, she is speaking ill of her daughter-in-law.”

The purported audio recording went viral on social media shortly after news of Twisha’s death emerged. In the clip, a conversation between her mother-in-law and brother allegedly includes remarks questioning her character. Track Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates.

Family welcomes CBI probe

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes hours after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes hours after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Welcoming the move, Meenakshi called the decision a “ray of hope” for the grieving family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcoming the move, Meenakshi called the decision a “ray of hope” for the grieving family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is definitely a ray of hope for us because nothing fair is happening here. We hope that the CBI will conduct a fair investigation and retrieve the evidence erased by them (Twisha's in-laws),” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is definitely a ray of hope for us because nothing fair is happening here. We hope that the CBI will conduct a fair investigation and retrieve the evidence erased by them (Twisha's in-laws),” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12. Her family has since alleged mental harassment and dowry torture by her husband and in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12. Her family has since alleged mental harassment and dowry torture by her husband and in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had earlier registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh, who had been absconding in the case, reached the Jabalpur court on Friday. He currently remains lodged at Katara Hills Police Station in Bhopal.

‘Better late than never’: Family alleges investigation lapses

Twisha’s sister-in-law, Dr Rashi Oberoi Sharma, also welcomed the recommendation for a CBI inquiry, though she said the decision had come “delayed.”

“We are grateful. Better late than never. But it is quite delayed,” she said, alleging that the family had to demand a CBI investigation because of “several lapses” in the probe.

Claiming that the FIR was lodged three days after the incident, she further alleged that the police pressured the family to conduct the last rites before the postmortem report was available.

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“Even general details are incorrectly mentioned in the postmortem report, everything has been presented very vaguely,” she said, adding that the “ligature material was not even submitted,” which she described as a “major lapse by the MP Police.”

Rashi Sharma also questioned the forensic handling of evidence and said the family was unable to accept the postmortem findings.

“It is a very dubious and shoddy work...We cannot accept this report,” she said.

She added that Twisha’s body has remained in the mortuary for the past nine days as the family continues its fight for justice.

“Family hasn't been able to cremate her, hasn't been able to properly grieve the loss because we are still fighting for justice,” she said.

Family alleges interference by in-laws

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Twisha’s uncle, Lokesh Sharma, alleged interference in the legal process and demanded swift action by the central agency.

“The police should have arrested both mother and son long ago,” he said, while alleging that influential people were interfering in the investigation.

He also reiterated the family’s demand for a second postmortem examination.

“The CBI should come in as soon as possible, and a second postmortem should be conducted so that we can perform her last rites with dignity,” he said.

Samarth Singh is a lawyer whose licence was suspended by the Bar Council of India on Friday, while his mother Giribala Singh, also named as an accused in the case, is a former judge.

(With ANI inputs)

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