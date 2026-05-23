Twisha Sharma case LIVE: Absconding husband Samarth Singh in custody; AIIMS Delhi team ready for second autopsy

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Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth Singh held after surrender bid fails; Madhya Pradesh HC orders fresh autopsy

Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: The Bhopal Police on Friday took custody of Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, whose death earlier this month sparked allegations of dowry harassment by her family. The developments came as the Madhya Pradesh high court ordered a second autopsy by an expert AIIMS Delhi team and the state government handed the probe over to the CBI. The 32-year-old actor was found dead at her residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and abuse over dowry demands. Singh, a lawyer by profession, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the high court. Later in the evening, he appeared before a district court in Jabalpur in an attempt to surrender. However, the court did not permit the surrender, following which a Bhopal police team took him into custody and left for Bhopal, according to his lawyers. During the hearing, high court judge AK Singh noted that the police have the right to interrogate the accused for 24 hours before producing him before a competent court for either judicial or police custody. The Bar Council of India has also suspended Singh’s licence to practice law with immediate effect. High court orders second autopsy The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday directed that a second post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal in the presence of expert doctors from Delhi. Justice Singh passed the order while hearing an urgent petition filed by Sharma’s family earlier in the day. Counsel appearing for the accused, Mrigendra Singh, told the court they had no objection to a second autopsy, but said their “only worry” was that “names of the doctors of AIIMS, Bhopal who are very good will be tarnished”. The court clarified that ordering a second post-mortem should not be seen as questioning the earlier examination. “It is also of the view that, by directing a second post-mortem, neither this court nor the petitioner has directly or indirectly imputed any wrongful motive or cast any doubt upon the earlier post-mortem report or on anyone but death of deceased has taken place within six months of marriage, therefore, second post-mortem should be conducted to clear all doubts from any quarter,” the judge said. The court also requested the director of AIIMS New Delhi to constitute a team of experts who could travel to Bhopal at the earliest on a special flight arranged by the state government to conduct the examination. Family seeks fresh probe Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, appearing for Sharma’s family, said the petition was filed in the morning and the court acted swiftly. “We filed an urgent writ petition at 10:30 AM, and the court directed AIIMS Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem at the earliest. Expert doctors will travel from Delhi to carry out the examination,” he said. Shrivastava added that the family had also challenged the interim bail granted to Singh’s mother, a retired judge and chairperson of the Consumer Forum, identified as Giribala Singh. “The court issued a notice, and the matter will be heard on Monday,” he said. MP govt hands probe to CBI Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. The state home department issued a notification transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The case, registered at Katara Hills Police Station, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The decision came two days after Sharma’s family met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. Welcoming both the second autopsy order and the CBI probe, Sharma’s father said the family wanted complete transparency in the investigation. “We want videography of the post-mortem and a clear report so that justice can be done for my daughter. Her husband was a legal advisor to the Madhya Pradesh government, and under such circumstances, how can one expect an impartial investigation? He and his mother are using their influence to suppress the matter,” he said. ...Read More

The 32-year-old actor was found dead at her residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and abuse over dowry demands. Singh, a lawyer by profession, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the high court. Later in the evening, he appeared before a district court in Jabalpur in an attempt to surrender. However, the court did not permit the surrender, following which a Bhopal police team took him into custody and left for Bhopal, according to his lawyers. During the hearing, high court judge AK Singh noted that the police have the right to interrogate the accused for 24 hours before producing him before a competent court for either judicial or police custody. The Bar Council of India has also suspended Singh’s licence to practice law with immediate effect. High court orders second autopsy The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday directed that a second post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal in the presence of expert doctors from Delhi. Justice Singh passed the order while hearing an urgent petition filed by Sharma’s family earlier in the day. Counsel appearing for the accused, Mrigendra Singh, told the court they had no objection to a second autopsy, but said their “only worry” was that “names of the doctors of AIIMS, Bhopal who are very good will be tarnished”. The court clarified that ordering a second post-mortem should not be seen as questioning the earlier examination. “It is also of the view that, by directing a second post-mortem, neither this court nor the petitioner has directly or indirectly imputed any wrongful motive or cast any doubt upon the earlier post-mortem report or on anyone but death of deceased has taken place within six months of marriage, therefore, second post-mortem should be conducted to clear all doubts from any quarter,” the judge said. The court also requested the director of AIIMS New Delhi to constitute a team of experts who could travel to Bhopal at the earliest on a special flight arranged by the state government to conduct the examination. Family seeks fresh probe Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, appearing for Sharma’s family, said the petition was filed in the morning and the court acted swiftly. “We filed an urgent writ petition at 10:30 AM, and the court directed AIIMS Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem at the earliest. Expert doctors will travel from Delhi to carry out the examination,” he said. Shrivastava added that the family had also challenged the interim bail granted to Singh’s mother, a retired judge and chairperson of the Consumer Forum, identified as Giribala Singh. “The court issued a notice, and the matter will be heard on Monday,” he said. MP govt hands probe to CBI Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. The state home department issued a notification transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The case, registered at Katara Hills Police Station, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The decision came two days after Sharma’s family met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. Welcoming both the second autopsy order and the CBI probe, Sharma’s father said the family wanted complete transparency in the investigation. “We want videography of the post-mortem and a clear report so that justice can be done for my daughter. Her husband was a legal advisor to the Madhya Pradesh government, and under such circumstances, how can one expect an impartial investigation? He and his mother are using their influence to suppress the matter,” he said.