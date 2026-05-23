Twisha Sharma case LIVE: Absconding husband Samarth Singh in custody; AIIMS Delhi team ready for second autopsy
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh high court ordered a second autopsy by an expert AIIMS Delhi team and the state government handed the probe over to the CBI, while husband Samarth Singh remains in Bhopal police custody.
- 7 Mins agoAIIMS Delhi expert team to travel for second autopsy
- 12 Mins agoBar Council suspends Samarth Singh’s licence
- 14 Mins agoWhat the MP high court said while ordering second autopsy
- 21 Mins agoSamarth Singh brought to Bhopal police station late at night | Video
- 38 Mins agoSamarth Singh brought to Katara Hills Police Station
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: The Bhopal Police on Friday took custody of Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, whose death earlier this month sparked allegations of dowry harassment by her family. The developments came as the Madhya Pradesh high court ordered a second autopsy by an expert AIIMS Delhi team and the state government handed the probe over to the CBI....Read More
The 32-year-old actor was found dead at her residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and abuse over dowry demands.
Singh, a lawyer by profession, had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the high court. Later in the evening, he appeared before a district court in Jabalpur in an attempt to surrender. However, the court did not permit the surrender, following which a Bhopal police team took him into custody and left for Bhopal, according to his lawyers.
During the hearing, high court judge AK Singh noted that the police have the right to interrogate the accused for 24 hours before producing him before a competent court for either judicial or police custody.
The Bar Council of India has also suspended Singh’s licence to practice law with immediate effect.
High court orders second autopsy
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday directed that a second post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal in the presence of expert doctors from Delhi.
Justice Singh passed the order while hearing an urgent petition filed by Sharma’s family earlier in the day.
Counsel appearing for the accused, Mrigendra Singh, told the court they had no objection to a second autopsy, but said their “only worry” was that “names of the doctors of AIIMS, Bhopal who are very good will be tarnished”.
The court clarified that ordering a second post-mortem should not be seen as questioning the earlier examination.
“It is also of the view that, by directing a second post-mortem, neither this court nor the petitioner has directly or indirectly imputed any wrongful motive or cast any doubt upon the earlier post-mortem report or on anyone but death of deceased has taken place within six months of marriage, therefore, second post-mortem should be conducted to clear all doubts from any quarter,” the judge said.
The court also requested the director of AIIMS New Delhi to constitute a team of experts who could travel to Bhopal at the earliest on a special flight arranged by the state government to conduct the examination.
Family seeks fresh probe
Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, appearing for Sharma’s family, said the petition was filed in the morning and the court acted swiftly.
“We filed an urgent writ petition at 10:30 AM, and the court directed AIIMS Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem at the earliest. Expert doctors will travel from Delhi to carry out the examination,” he said.
Shrivastava added that the family had also challenged the interim bail granted to Singh’s mother, a retired judge and chairperson of the Consumer Forum, identified as Giribala Singh. “The court issued a notice, and the matter will be heard on Monday,” he said.
MP govt hands probe to CBI
Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. The state home department issued a notification transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
The case, registered at Katara Hills Police Station, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
The decision came two days after Sharma’s family met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav.
Welcoming both the second autopsy order and the CBI probe, Sharma’s father said the family wanted complete transparency in the investigation.
“We want videography of the post-mortem and a clear report so that justice can be done for my daughter. Her husband was a legal advisor to the Madhya Pradesh government, and under such circumstances, how can one expect an impartial investigation? He and his mother are using their influence to suppress the matter,” he said.
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: AIIMS Delhi expert team to travel for second autopsy
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: The Madhya Pradesh high court has requested the director of AIIMS New Delhi to constitute an expert medical team to travel to Bhopal for the second post-mortem of former model-actor Twisha Sharma.
The court said the experts should arrive at the earliest on a special flight to be arranged by the state government for conducting the examination at AIIMS Bhopal.
Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, appearing for Sharma’s family, said the court acted on an urgent petition filed earlier in the day.
“We filed an urgent writ petition at 10:30 AM, and the court directed AIIMS Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem at the earliest. Expert doctors will travel from Delhi to carry out the examination,” he said.
Shrivastava added that the court also issued notice on the family’s plea challenging the interim bail granted to Samarth Singh’s mother, and the matter will be heard on Monday.
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Bar Council suspends Samarth Singh’s licence
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: The Bar Council of India has suspended the licence of Samarth Singh with immediate effect in connection with the death case of former model-actor Twisha Sharma.
The move bars Singh, who is an advocate by profession, from practising law pending further proceedings in the case.
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: What the MP high court said while ordering second autopsy
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday ordered a second post-mortem of former model-actor Twisha Sharma to “clear all doubts” surrounding her death, which occurred within six months of marriage.
Justice AK Singh said the direction should not be seen as casting doubt on the earlier autopsy report or the doctors who conducted it.
“It is also of the view that, by directing a second post-mortem, neither this court nor the petitioner has directly or indirectly imputed any wrongful motive or cast any doubt upon the earlier post-mortem report or on anyone but death of deceased has taken place within six months of marriage, therefore, second post-mortem should be conducted to clear all doubts from any quarter,” the judge said.
The court directed that the fresh autopsy be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal in the presence of expert doctors from Delhi.
The court also requested the director of AIIMS New Delhi to constitute a team of experts who could travel to Bhopal at the earliest on a special flight arranged by the state government to conduct the examination.
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Samarth Singh brought to Bhopal police station late at night | Video
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Police late Friday night brought Samarth Singh, husband of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, to Bhopal’s Katara Hills Police Station from Jabalpur in connection with the dowry death case, video shared by news agency PTI showed.
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Samarth Singh brought to Katara Hills Police Station
Twisha Sharma case LIVE updates: Husband Samarth Singh was brought to Bhopal’s Katara Hills Police Station late Friday night in connection with the dowry death case of former model-actor Twisha Sharma.
SIT chief Rajnish Kashyap said more than 10 police teams had been working on the case over the past several days and that a reward of ₹30,000 had been announced to trace the accused.
“Further legal procedures will be carried out, and the accused will be produced before the court. The matter is serious and sensitive in nature,” Kashyap told news agency PTI, adding that a lookout notice had also been issued to prevent Singh from fleeing.