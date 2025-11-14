New Delhi, Mothers Against Vaping, a united front of women dedicated to combatting the "vaping crisis" among youths, on Friday launched an educational toolkit aimed at building awareness among children about the hazards of new-age gateway nicotine devices such as nicotine gums, pouches and vapes, officials said. Mothers Against Vaping launches edu toolkit to sensitise children against new age nicotine devices

The launch event saw participation from more than 500 students from Classes 8 to 12.

The toolkit uses innovative and engaging learning methods with a special focus on performance arts, to help children understand the risks of vaping and nicotine addiction.

"Health is the foundation of every child's future. Vaping and other new-age nicotine devices are modern forms of poison. We must recognise that manufacturers are deliberately creating a market of future addicts by luring young people with deceptive marketing and the illusion that vaping is trendy or harmless. Children should not be misled, as there is nothing cool about addiction," said Atul Goel, Professor of Medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College, who was formerly the Director General of Health Services.

Jitendramani Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police said that today's generation is full of energy, power and drive.

"We need to understand and support them. With this inner strength, they will be beyond the reach of those who promote these harmful new-age nicotine devices. We are also blessed with rich values and culture, passed down by our parents and teachers. By drawing on these strengths, children can resist those who try to mislead them. Students who respect their parents and teachers will never fall prey to such harmful influences," he said.

During the event, to encourage creativity and awareness among students, a poster-making competition on the theme "Hazards of New-Age Nicotine Devices" was organised. The activity invited young minds to express the dangers of vaping, nicotine gums, and pouches through art.

