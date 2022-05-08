Mother’s Day 2022: 5 interesting facts you’d like to know

Mother's day 2022: Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the world to acknowledge the women who work unconditionally for their children and families. It is a day that both children and adults look forward to every year. In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year.

The origins of Mother’s Day dates back to ancient Greek and Roman traditions. In 16th century England, on “Mothering Sundays” you would visit your mother and bake a cake for her, according to the UN women.

Mother's Day history and 5 interesting facts:

*Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to the early 1900s. According to some versions, it was first celebrated by Anna Jarvis, an American woman credited to be the founder of Mother's Day, in honour of her mother. She celebrated the occasion in 1907 at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton in West Virginia.

*Mother's Day was honoured in the United Kingdom and portions of Europe on the fourth Sunday of Lent, when believers would return to their mother church' or primary church in the neighbourhood for a special service.

*Mother's Day has historically been linked to feminist movements fighting for equal rights for women. Women in the United States gathered in favour of disadvantaged women and children on Mother's Day in the 1970s.

*Celebrations of Mother’s Day in India have evolved over time; it is more about children making the day special for their mothers by showering them with flowers and presents, rather than the religious aspect.

*Mother's Day is celebrated in a variety of ways around the world. It is traditionally observed in Thailand in August, on the birthday of Sirikit, Thailand's Queen Mother. Families in Ethiopia meet on a specific day in the autumn to honour their moms.

