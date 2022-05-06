Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Tips to strengthen bond with mom

Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Mother’s Day is almost here. The day to celebrate the moms for loving us unconditionally, for existing in our lives and for being themselves. This is the day to celebrate our moms, indulge in doing things which they love, spend more time with them and make them feel extra special. We can never match up to the love and affection that they have for us, but we can always make their day by doing what they love and want most – spending time with us.

This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 8. To make the day extra special, here are a few tips on how to strengthen the bond with your mother and make her feel special and happier. We have curated a list of activities that you can do with your mom and make her super happy.

Cook: We always believe that no one cooks better than our mom. So why not learn from the best? Check in to the kitchen with your mom, engage in gossips and laughter, and meanwhile learn from her most favourite recipe, from her. In the midst of everything, you will feel extremely connected to your mom and that is the best way to celebrate the day.

Talk: Be it with your legs stretched on the arm chair in the garden on a random evening or while having a cup of tea with your mother in the morning, ask her questions about her life – her childhood, people that she miss, her memories with her mother, things that she wanted to pursue, things that make her happy. Talk to her and let her bare her chest to you.

Watch a movie together: Pajama nights with your besties are so normal. Have a sleepover with your own mom. Get matching pajamas, pillows, get her favourite snacks and okay her favourite film on the TV. Watch her grin through the night with you and connect deeply.

Ask advice: As we grow older, we often forget that more than anyone else, it is our parents who can give us the best adsvice that ever was. In case you are going through some troubles and need help, ask your mother. Watch her untie the knots and give you the simplest solution.

Hobbies: How many of us know what our mother’s hobbies are? Ask your mom what she likes to do in her leisure. If it is reading poetry, read to her. If it is listening to music, sit and listen with her. If its gardening, step out to the garden and help her water the plants. Spend a day doing what she loves.

Take out the family album: Dust the old family albums and take them out. Every photograph holds a memory. Watch her tell you the stories behind the photographs. Spend an afternoon laughing away.