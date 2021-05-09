IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from her childhood on Mother's Day, calls mom Babita 'The Rock of Gibraltar'
Kareena Kapoor often shares throwback pictures of her family members.
Kareena Kapoor often shares throwback pictures of her family members.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from her childhood on Mother's Day, calls mom Babita 'The Rock of Gibraltar'

  • Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday shared a picture from her childhood, featuring her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor on the occasion of Mother's Day. See here.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday dug out a picture from her childhood featuring her mother Babita and older sister Karisma Kapoor to celebrate Mother's Day.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs." In it, Babita is seen holding baby Kareena in her arm as she holds on to her elder daughter Karisma with the other hand. As Babita looks at the camera, the sisters are seen lovingly looking at each other.


A number of Kareena's industry friends dropped red heart emojis in the comments box in appreciation. Names included cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor while more than three lakh fans liking the post within three hours of it being posted.

Also read: Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard of 26 years, recalls one of their first meetings: 'Keanu Reeves was in town'

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's period epic Takht.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan mothers day babita + 2 more

Related Stories

Everyone is at home, nothing else matters right now than family and your health. We took nature by granted and I hope we have learnt the lesson,” says Dilip Joshi
Everyone is at home, nothing else matters right now than family and your health. We took nature by granted and I hope we have learnt the lesson,” says Dilip Joshi
tv

Dilip Joshi: Don’t blame the government; instead be responsible or this will never end

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The actor feels, not shoot or work, but people’s lives are more important right now and have faith, this too shall pass.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna celebrating Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia.
Twinkle Khanna celebrating Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares pic of socially-distanced Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna’s socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebration with Dimple Kapadia involved them doing two different activities but chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP