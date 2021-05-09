Mother's Day 2021: End the day on a sweet note with flourless Chocolate Cake

It is Mother's day today and we are sure that you already have a special day planned for the superwoman who loves you unconditionally. Even though we cannot go out anywhere at the moment, you can still come up with ways that would make your mom feel pampered.

For instance, getting her breakfast in bed, cooking a delicious dinner for her and doing all her favourite activities. And, how can we forget about dessert, a special day needs to end with a special dessert and that is what we will be talking about today.

We will be sharing with you a recipe for a simple five-ingredient chocolate cake and the best part is that flour is not included in these ingredients. Yes, today we will be talking about the flourless chocolate cake which is the perfect dessert if you want to end Mother's Day on a sweet note.

So let's dive straight into the recipe of the Chocolate Cake:

Ingredients

250g dark chocolate

2/3 cup caster sugar

150g butter

1.5 cups ground almonds

5 eggs, separated

To serve (optional): fresh berries, cream, yoghurt, icing sugar, etc.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. While that is happening, melt chocolate, sugar and butter in a bowl by keeping it on a pot of simmering water aka the double boiler process. Once everything is melted, remove the pan from the heat and stir in ground almonds - resist the urge to eat this mixture as it's going to smell divine - you must be STRONG.

Now, separate eggs by putting whites in a big bowl and yolks in a small bowl. Stir in the egg yolks one by one in the chocolate mix. In the big bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff and peaky. Gradually fold in the egg whites to the chocolate mixture. It's important to fold rather than mix so that all the air from the egg whites is retained in the cake, giving it its light airy texture.

Finally, pour the mixture into a buttered and floured cake tin (can use alt. flour to keep the cake gluten-free), and bake in the oven for 40 - 50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out relatively clean. Leave to cool before removing from the tin, and serve with desired accompaniments.

Your mother is going to love it.

(Recipe courtesy: mollymarsland.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter