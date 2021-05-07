Make Mother's Day special by cooking Gluten-Free Pancakes for your mom: Recipe

Mother's Day is right around the corner and it is time to come up with ways to make your mom's day special. With all that is going on around us at the moment, it is not possible to go out and celebrate, so you will have to get imaginative and think of ways you can enjoy at home.

We think the best way to start the day is by bringing the sweetest person in your life a sweet breakfast in bed. So you should head to your kitchen and prepare your mother's favourite dishes. We thought starting the day with healthy pancakes would be a great idea. Don't you agree?

But these are not your regular pancakes, there is a twist to them and if your mother loves tea, she is going to relish these too. Worry not, it's not a difficult recipe and you won't make a mess of things. Let's not waste any more time and get cooking.

Gluten-Free Pancakes:

Ingredients:

1 medium egg

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

60g gluten-free flour (you can also use oat flour - simply blended up oats)

3 tbsp thick yoghurt

2 tbsp melted butter (allowed to cool slightly) or olive oil, plus extra for cooking

1 tsp chai powder (you can also use a mix of half tsp cinnamon powder and half tsp ground nutmeg)

Method:

Add flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. In a separate bowl or jug, lightly whisk together the yoghurt and egg, then whisk in the melted butter. Combine the yoghurt mixture and flour mixture and beat them until you have a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium flame and add a knob of butter or oil of choice. When it's melted, add a small ladle of batter. It will seem very thick but this is how it should be. Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then turn it over and cook until both sides are golden brown and the pancake has risen to about 1cm or 1/2inch thick.

Repeat until all the batter is used up!

Serve with lashings of strawberry yoghurt, maple syrup or extra butter! This simple recipe always gives great results and it will also start your Mother's Day celebrations on a sweet note.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/tooniefoodie)

