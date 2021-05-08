Mother's Day ideas: Cook this delicious Kung Pao Shrimp to pamper your mom

The kitchen is the heart of the home, we have heard this many times and know for a fact, that it is true. A lot of conversations and bonding moments take place in the kitchen. While your mom cooks your favourite dish in the kitchen for you, you often have a gala time chatting with her.

But it's time to turn the tables and cook something interesting for your mom on this Mother's Day. Pamper her by making dinner for her. We recently shared a recipe for breakfast pancakes with you and today we will be talking about Pao Shrimp and how to make it.

Don't worry, it's not as difficult as it sounds and can be made by an amateur chef as well. So let's start cooking Kung Pao Shrimp.

Ingredients:

¼ cup light soy sauce or coconut amino liquid

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tsp Sriracha

1 tablespoon water

1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

1 red bell pepper cut into chunks

1 yellow bell pepper cut into chunks

3 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

green onions sliced

¼ cup peanuts (optional)

cooked rice to serve with

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine soy sauce or coconut amino, sesame oil, maple syrup, Sriracha along with red pepper flakes, cornstarch, and water. Whisk them nicely to combine well and set aside.

Now peel and devein the shrimps. Season them with some salt and pepper and keep them aside. If you are not a fan of shrimp, you can also use boneless chicken.

For the next step, cut the pepper into thick chunks and mince the garlic. Now, heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium to high heat. Add garlic and saute until fragrant. Immediately add in the bell peppers and cook until golden and slightly softened.

Now, add shrimps and cook stirring occasionally until pink and opaque, for about 2 minutes. In the case of chicken, you will have to cook it for a longer duration.

Next, stir in the prepared sauce with the peanuts and cook for 2-3 minutes more, until the sauce is thickened and bubbling hot. Transfer the Kung Pao shrimp into a serving bowl next to some cooked rice. Garnish with sliced ​​green onions and serve warm.

We can't wait for you to try this dish.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ foodcolliction)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter