Motion of thanks to President's speech: Rahul Gandhi to be first speaker in LS
india news

Motion of thanks to President’s speech: Rahul Gandhi to be first speaker in LS

The President’s speech at the start of the Budget Session usually highlights the government’s achievements over the past year and outlines targets and plans for the future
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 08:41 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in Lok Sabha on Wednesday in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address at the beginning of Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.

Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Harish Dwivedi will move the motion in the Lower House. BJP’s Geeta alias Chandraprabha will do the same in Rajya Sabha.

The debate on the motion of thanks will be held for 12 hours and the Union Budget will be debated for 11 hours in Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply is expected on February 8 and that of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s achievements amid the Covid-19 crisis, especially the steps to fight the pandemic and to aid farmers and women.

