Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Mozambican rights activist and humanitarian Graca Machel was awarded the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2025, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust announced last week.The decision was taken by an international jury chaired by former national security advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon.

“A distinguished African stateswoman, politician and humanitarian whose life’s work is rooted in the struggle for self rule and protection of human rights. She has dedicated her life to improving the lives of vulnerable communities by creating a more just and equitable society for all”, the press release said.

Born Graça Simbine on October 17, 1945, in rural Mozambique, she attended Methodist mission schools before receiving a scholarship to study German at the University of Lisbon, where her political consciousness regarding independence was first ignited. Upon returning to Mozambique in 1973, she joined the Mozambican Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as a freedom fighter and teacher.

Her 1996 report, The Impact of Armed Conflict on Children, fundamentally impacted how the UN and its members operate in war zones. For her tireless work, she was awarded the UN’s Nansen Refugee Award and made an honorary Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1997.

In the 1990s, Machel transitioned to the global stage. She was appointed by the United Nations to lead a seminal study on the impact of armed conflict on children.

“The Indira Gandhi Prize is awarded to Madam Graca Machel, for her pathbreaking work in the field of education, health & nutrition, economic empowerment and humanitarian work under difficult circumstances; and for inspiring hope in millions for building a more equitable and just world”, the release said.