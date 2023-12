MP 2023 Live: Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East (SC), Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East (SC), Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar and Sihora assembly constituencies.

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Patan Ajay Vishnoi BJP Bargi Sanjay Yadav 'seoni Tola' INC Jabalpur Purba Lakhan Ghanghoriya INC Jabalpur Uttar Vinay Saxena INC Jabalpur Cantt. Ashok Ishwardas Rohani BJP Jabalpur Paschim Tarun Bhanot INC Panagar Sushil Kumar Tiwari (indu Bhaiya) BJP Sihora Smt. Nandni Maravi BJP

