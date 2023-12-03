MP 2023: Winners from Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for the Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari assembly constituencies.
Results for Gwalior area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Gwalior Rural
|Sahab Singh Gurjar
|INC
|Gwalior
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|BJP
|Gwalior East
|Satish Sikarwar
|INC
|Gwalior South
|Narayan Singh Kushwaha
|BJP
|Bhitarwar
|Mohan Singh Rathore
|BJP
|Dabra (SC)
|Suresh Raje
|INC
|Karera (SC)
|Ramesh Khatik
|BJP
|Pohari
|Kailash Kushwah
|INC
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Gwalior Rural
|Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabha
|INC
|Gwalior
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|INC
|Gwalior East
|Munnalal Goyal
|INC
|Gwalior South
|Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor
|BJP
|Bhitarwar
|Lakhan Singh Yadav
|INC
|Dabra (SC)
|Imarti Devi
|INC
|Karera (SC)
|Jasmant Jatave Chitree
|INC
|Pohari
|Suresh Dhakad [rathkheda]
|INC
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 10:50 AM
BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar leads
BJP candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar is in the lead over SUCI candidate Comrade Mitalee Shukla as the counting process progresses in Gwalior.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:00 AM
Counting has begun
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:31 AM
Frays for Gwalior Seat
The INC has nominated Sunil Sharma as its candidate for Gwalior, while the BJP has put forward Pradhuman Singh Tomar as their contender for the seat.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:46 PM
MP poll results for Gwalior constituency: Counting to begin at 8am