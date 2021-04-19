MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for Janata Curfew in Madhya Pradesh amid Covid-19 spike

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged residents of Madhya Pradesh to observe Janata Curfew till April 30.

Addressing residents of MP, Chouhan said, “It is necessary to break the chain. But I will not impose lockdown in the state. I request people of my state to stay at home. They should go out only for the most important work.”

“I request people to get tested immediately after getting any symptoms. The state government has developed 110 Covid-19 Care Centres to treat the patients with mild symptoms. We have also increased the number of beds to 40,484 and will increase them to 50,000 by April 30,” he added.

“We are ready to provide government buildings to private partners and NGOs for developing Covid-19 hospitals. We are also making arrangement to improve the oxygen supply in MP. We will increase the supply of oxygen from 267 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes by April 30,” said the CM.

He further added, “I request people to support the state government to contain the infection as the average number of daily positive cases has increased to 11,000.”