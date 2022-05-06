Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP commission suggests 35% quota for OBCs in panchayat, local body polls
MP commission suggests 35% quota for OBCs in panchayat, local body polls

Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission on Thursday recommended 35% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in panchayat and local body elections.
Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to be held in three phases earlier this year on January 6, January 28 and February 16.
Updated on May 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal

Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission on Thursday recommended 35% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in panchayat and local body elections.

The state panchayat elections were scheduled to be held in three phases earlier this year on January 6, January 28 and February 16. But the top court in December stayed the poll process on seats reserved for OBC category and directed the state government to notify OBC category seats as general, due to a lack of empirical data.

Commission chairperson Gauri Shankar Bisen said the OBC voters in the state constituted 48% of the total voters.

“According to the directions of the Supreme Court, the triple test has been followed in the survey. The commission has made six recommendations to the government,” Bisen said at a press conference.

The recommendations include at least 35% seats for OBCs local bodies.

“The other recommendations included a proposal to the Government of India by the state government to amend the Constitution to provide for OBC reservation in the three-tier panchayat and urban body elections. On the basis of population, the state government should declare the district and block dominated by OBC as ‘Other Backward Classes’ dominated areas and the development plan should be implemented in those areas,” Bisen said.

The state government should ask the Centre to include state-specific castes, which are currently not in the Central OBC list, in the list, he added.

