MP drive unearths cache of India’s historical treasures

Historical Document Collection

Among the finds: a map (left), a painting of the Queen of Jhansi.

The Madhya Pradesh archaeology department has collected a treasure trove of historical documents including a rare record of the 1857 mutiny against the British signed by rebel Tatya Tope and a rare portrait of the Queen of Jhansi, commissioned by her.

The collection is part of India’s ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission under which the government last year asked citizens across the country to submit rare manuscripts in their possession for preservation and digitisation (the deadline was June

Frequently Asked Questions What documents were collected by the Madhya Pradesh archaeology department? The Madhya Pradesh archaeology department collected historical documents including a rare record of the 1857 mutiny against the British signed by rebel Tatya Tope and a rare portrait of the Queen of Jhansi. What was the Gyan Bharatam Mission? The Gyan Bharatam Mission was an initiative by the government that requested citizens to submit rare manuscripts for preservation and digitisation. What significant finds were mentioned regarding the 1857 mutiny? A significant find was a document related to Tatya Tope’s 1857 mutiny, bearing his signature, which is the first such document and was never documented anywhere. What does the manuscript of Rasikpriya explore? The 16th-century manuscript of Rasikpriya explores the aesthetics of love and romance depicting Lord Krishna and Radha.