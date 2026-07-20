...
...
Next Story

MP drive unearths cache of India’s historical treasures

The collection is part of India’s Gyan Bharatam Mission under which the government last year asked citizens to submit rare manuscripts in their possession.

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 08:12 AM IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Historical Document Collection

Among the finds: a map (left), a painting of the Queen of Jhansi.
Among the finds: a map (left), a painting of the Queen of Jhansi.

The Madhya Pradesh archaeology department has collected a treasure trove of historical documents including a rare record of the 1857 mutiny against the British signed by rebel Tatya Tope and a rare portrait of the Queen of Jhansi, commissioned by her.

The collection is part of India’s ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission under which the government last year asked citizens across the country to submit rare manuscripts in their possession for preservation and digitisation (the deadline was June

Frequently Asked Questions

What documents were collected by the Madhya Pradesh archaeology department?

The Madhya Pradesh archaeology department collected historical documents including a rare record of the 1857 mutiny against the British signed by rebel Tatya Tope and a rare portrait of the Queen of Jhansi.

What was the Gyan Bharatam Mission?

The Gyan Bharatam Mission was an initiative by the government that requested citizens to submit rare manuscripts for preservation and digitisation.

What significant finds were mentioned regarding the 1857 mutiny?

A significant find was a document related to Tatya Tope’s 1857 mutiny, bearing his signature, which is the first such document and was never documented anywhere.

What does the manuscript of Rasikpriya explore?

The 16th-century manuscript of Rasikpriya explores the aesthetics of love and romance depicting Lord Krishna and Radha.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.

PickOfTheDay
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
Home/India News/MP drive unearths cache of India’s historical treasures
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe