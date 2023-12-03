MP 2023: Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhwa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal, Barwani updates
- MP Election Results Live: Latest vote counting updates for Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhawa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal (ST), Barwani (ST) assembly constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Maheshwar (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Kasrawad
|Counting to begin
|Khargone
|Counting to begin
|Bhagwanpura (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Sendhwa (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Rajpur (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Pansemal (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Barwani (ST)
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khargone constituencies:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Maheshwar (SC)
|Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho
|INC
|Kasrawad
|Sachin Subhashchandra Yadav
|INC
|Khargone
|Ravi Rameshchandra Joshi
|INC
|Bhagwanpura (ST)
|Kedar Chidabhai Dawar
|Independent
|Sendhwa (ST)
|Gyarsilal Rawat
|INC
|Rajpur (ST)
|Bala Bachchan
|INC
|Pansemal (ST)
|Sushri Chandrabhaga Kirade
|INC
|Barwani (ST)
|Premsingh Patel
|BJP
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:53 AM
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani constituencies will begin at 8 am.