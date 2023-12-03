MP 2023: Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhwa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal, Barwani updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhawa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal (ST), Barwani (ST) assembly constituencies.

People wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Madhya Pradesh.(REUTERS)

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khargone constituencies:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Maheshwar (SC) Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho INC Kasrawad Sachin Subhashchandra Yadav INC Khargone Ravi Rameshchandra Joshi INC Bhagwanpura (ST) Kedar Chidabhai Dawar Independent Sendhwa (ST) Gyarsilal Rawat INC Rajpur (ST) Bala Bachchan INC Pansemal (ST) Sushri Chandrabhaga Kirade INC Barwani (ST) Premsingh Patel BJP

