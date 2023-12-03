Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP 2023: Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhwa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal, Barwani updates

  • MP Election Results Live: Latest vote counting updates for Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Maheshwar (SC), Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura (ST), Sendhawa (ST), Rajpur (ST), Pansemal (ST), Barwani (ST) assembly constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Maheshwar (SC)Counting to begin
KasrawadCounting to begin
KhargoneCounting to begin
Bhagwanpura (ST)Counting to begin
Sendhwa (ST)Counting to begin
Rajpur (ST)Counting to begin
Pansemal (ST)Counting to begin
Barwani (ST)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khargone constituencies:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Maheshwar (SC)Dr. Vijaylaxmi SadhoINC
KasrawadSachin Subhashchandra YadavINC
KhargoneRavi Rameshchandra JoshiINC
Bhagwanpura (ST)Kedar Chidabhai DawarIndependent
Sendhwa (ST)Gyarsilal RawatINC
Rajpur (ST)Bala BachchanINC
Pansemal (ST)Sushri Chandrabhaga KiradeINC
Barwani (ST)Premsingh PatelBJP

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:53 AM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani constituencies will begin at 8 am.

