MP Results 2023 Live: Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) counting updates
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17 to elect 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. Out of 56 million eligible voters in MP, 76.22% voted. The results will be declared on December 3. Catch live updates with this blog on Sagar area constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).
In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Sagar Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.10%, with 1,31,136 valid votes cast out of 2,11,090 registered voters.
Counting is underway for Sagar area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Sagar
|Nidhi Jain
|INC
|Bina (SC)
|Mahesh Rai
|BJP
|Khurai
|Bhupendra Singh
|BJP
|Surkhi
|Govind Singh Rajput
|BJP
|Kurwai (SC)
|Result awaited
|Sironj
|Result awaited
|Shamshabad
|Result awaited
|Naryoli (SC)
|Result awaited
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Sagar area constituencies.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Sagar
|Shailendra Jain
|BJP
|Bina (SC)
|Mahesh Rai
|BJP
|Khurai
|Bhupendra Singh
|BJP
|Surkhi
|Govind Singh Rajput
|INC
|Kurwai (SC)
|Hari Singh Sapre
|BJP
|Sironj
|Umakant Sharma
|BJP
|Shamshabad
|Rajshri - Rudra Pratap Singh
|BJP
|Naryoli (SC)
|Pradeep Lariya
|BJP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:55 AM
MP Election Results 2023: Govind Singh Rajput is leading from Surkhi
BJP’s sitting MLA Govind Singh Rajput is leading from the Surkhi seat.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:52 AM
MP Election Results 2023: Nidhi Jain takes early lead from Sagar constituency
INC’s Nidhi Jain is leading from Sagar seat.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:41 AM
MP Election Results 2023: Sitting MLA Bhupendra Singh is leading from Khurai
BJP’s Bhupendra Singh takes the lead from Khurai. He emerged victorious from the same seat in 2018.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:38 AM
MP Election Results 2023: Incumbent Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC)
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC). He won from the same seat in 2018.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:21 AM
MP Election Results 2023: Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies
Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:42 AM
MP poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am