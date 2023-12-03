MP Results 2023 Live: Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) counting updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17 to elect 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. Out of 56 million eligible voters in MP, 76.22% voted. The results will be declared on December 3. Catch live updates with this blog on Sagar area constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Sagar Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.10%, with 1,31,136 valid votes cast out of 2,11,090 registered voters.

Counting is underway for Sagar area constituencies.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Sagar Nidhi Jain INC Bina (SC) Mahesh Rai BJP Khurai Bhupendra Singh BJP Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput BJP Kurwai (SC) Result awaited Sironj Result awaited Shamshabad Result awaited Naryoli (SC) Result awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Sagar area constituencies.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Sagar Shailendra Jain BJP Bina (SC) Mahesh Rai BJP Khurai Bhupendra Singh BJP Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput INC Kurwai (SC) Hari Singh Sapre BJP Sironj Umakant Sharma BJP Shamshabad Rajshri - Rudra Pratap Singh BJP Naryoli (SC) Pradeep Lariya BJP

