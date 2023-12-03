Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

MP Results 2023 Live: Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) counting updates

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 03, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Latest vote counting updates for Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17 to elect 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. Out of 56 million eligible voters in MP, 76.22% voted. The results will be declared on December 3. Catch live updates with this blog on Sagar area constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Sagar Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.10%, with 1,31,136 valid votes cast out of 2,11,090 registered voters.

Counting is underway for Sagar area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
SagarNidhi JainINC
Bina (SC)Mahesh RaiBJP
KhuraiBhupendra SinghBJP
SurkhiGovind Singh RajputBJP
Kurwai (SC)Result awaited
SironjResult awaited
ShamshabadResult awaited
Naryoli (SC)Result awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Sagar area constituencies.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
SagarShailendra JainBJP
Bina (SC)Mahesh RaiBJP
KhuraiBhupendra SinghBJP
SurkhiGovind Singh RajputINC
Kurwai (SC)Hari Singh SapreBJP
SironjUmakant SharmaBJP
ShamshabadRajshri - Rudra Pratap SinghBJP
Naryoli (SC)Pradeep LariyaBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:55 AM

    MP Election Results 2023: Govind Singh Rajput is leading from Surkhi

    BJP’s sitting MLA Govind Singh Rajput is leading from the Surkhi seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:52 AM

    MP Election Results 2023: Nidhi Jain takes early lead from Sagar constituency

    INC’s Nidhi Jain is leading from Sagar seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:41 AM

    MP Election Results 2023: Sitting MLA Bhupendra Singh is leading from Khurai

    BJP’s Bhupendra Singh takes the lead from Khurai. He emerged victorious from the same seat in 2018.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:38 AM

    MP Election Results 2023: Incumbent Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC)

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC). He won from the same seat in 2018.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:21 AM

    MP Election Results 2023: Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies

    Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:42 AM

    MP poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

