MP election results: Union minister Faggan Kulaste, state HM Narottam Mishra among big losers

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, winning 163 out of 230 seats in the contested polls. The Congress failed to unseat the incumbent government.

BJP wins MP assembly elections.. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is the key list of winners and losers from the Madhya Pradesh assembly election:

MP Polls: Key winners

Narendra Singh Tomar

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar triumphed in Dimani, defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 24,461 votes. Tomar, one of the three Union ministers fielded by the BJP.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured his sixth consecutive win from the Budhni seat, defeating Congress' Vikram Mastal by a margin of 1,04,974 votes. Fondly called 'mama' by supporters, Chouhan, the longest-serving CM of MP, emphasised his 'Ladli Behana Yojana' as a game-changer.

Prahlad Patel

Union Minister Prahlad Patel won his maiden Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Narsinghpur, defeating Congress' Lakhan Singh Patel by 31,310 votes. Prahlad Patel is a five-time Lok Sabha MP and OBC leader.

Gopal Bhargava

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP stalwart Gopal Bhargava, known for not campaigning, secured his ninth consecutive victory from the Rehli seat, defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Patel by 72,800 votes. Bhargava is the most experienced legislator in the new assembly.

Kamal Nath

Incumbent MLA Kamal Nath and Congress leader retained the family stronghold of Chhindwara, despite facing stiff competition from BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu.

MP Polls: Key losers

Govind Singh

Madhya Pradesh leader of opposition Govind Singh lost from the Lahar seat to BJP’s Ambrish Sharma by 12,397 votes. Singh, a Congress leader since 1993, had won from Lahar seven times in a row.

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste lost from Niwas (ST) seat to the Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes. Kulaste, among the three Union ministers fielded by the BJP, has contested from Niwas three times, winning only in 1990.

Narottam Mishra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra lost his Datia seat to Congress candidate Bharti Rajendra by a margin of 7,742 votes. Mishra had contested from Datia for the fourth time.

Rani Agrawal

The Aam Aadmi Party's MP chief Rani Agrawal secured the fourth position in Singrauli, receiving around 8,000 votes, as Ram Niwas Shah of BJP won.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON