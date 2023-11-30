MP exit polls 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says no ‘kaante ki takkar’ after BJP win prediction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): After the exit-poll predictions for Chhattisgarh gave a clear edge to the incumbent BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday thanked the women voters of the state, saying "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)(PTI)

Speaking to ANI after the pollsters predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the CM said, "Wherever we went, women came out in numbers to extend a hearty welcome and show their support."

He claimed that all other poll players will fall by the wayside as the BJP will return to the hustings with a clear majority.

"I have been saying all along that we have no competition in Madhya Pradesh and will return with a clear majority. The love and affection that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi showered on the people of Madhya Pradesh, combined with his able guidance, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of (BJP national president) JP Nadda, the tireless efforts of our workers and schemes of our government will give us a deserved win in the state," the CM added.

Chouhan said the BJP, riding on the support of women, will return with an unexpected and unprecedented mandate in the state.

Most exit-poll projections on Thursday put BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority.

However, one exit poll gave an advantage to the Congress while another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.c

Madhya Pradesh exit poll results 2023

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent.

The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others.

It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others.

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 per cent vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 per cent vote share. It said others are likely to have 17 per cent vote share and 5-9 seats.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

