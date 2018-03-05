MP govt to give Rs 12,000 on childbirth to poor, electricity at Rs 200 per month: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday on Monday announced grant of Rs 12,000 on childbirth in a poor family and Rs 5,000 for the last rites of a poor person, along with provision of electricity at Rs 200.

Chouhan, while talking to reporters here, said his government was working towards making life easy and comfortable for the poor from birth to death.

A sum of Rs 12,000 will be given to the poor family on the birth of a child, he said.

The government will provide Rs 5,000 for the last rites of the poor and will also provide Rs 2 lakh through insurance to people who died a natural death before reaching 60 years of age, he said.

The poor will now be free from the hassle of the electricity meter and will have to pay only Rs 200 per month for electricity, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Chouhan’s birthday as Sewa Divas or the day of service in the state. Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters reached his residence here to greet him as he turned 59 on Monday.

Chouhan also received birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hard work has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji’s long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

The BJP organised food camps along with blood donation and health check-up camps throughout the state to mark the day.