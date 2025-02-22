MP: Interfaith couple who went to register their marriage ‘attacked’ by lawyers in court campus

A Muslim man and his 21-year-old pregnant Hindu companion were assaulted allegedly by a group of lawyers in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. A case has also been registered against unidentified persons, according to a police official.(Representative image/ Reuters)

The incident took place on Friday when the two had gone to the court to get their marriage registered.

Videos of Friday's incident, in which a police official can be seen taking the couple to safety, were widely shared on social media.

A case has also been registered against unidentified persons, according to a police official.

The woman said she had got married to Rajib Khan as per Islamic rituals on 28 June 2023 and was three months pregnant.

"On Friday, a mob pushed me to the ground twice on the court premises. The town police inspector saved our lives by taking us to safety in his four-wheeler. I don't know why these people are attacking us when my parents have no objection to our marriage," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

The woman also added that she came in contact with Khan in 2021 after he mistakenly dialled her number and the two started communicating.

"We are from different villages under the jurisdiction of the same police station," she added.

Khan said he and the woman had come to the court complex as their lawyer wanted them to sign some papers to get their marriage registered. He alleged that he was beaten up while he was inside his lawyer's chamber.

"I was beaten up by a group of lawyers inside my lawyer's chamber. I sustained wounds and have taken a painkiller. The group abused us and cursed my wife, saying she should die. Advocate Sharda Singh, a lady lawyer and some friends saved us," Khan said, according to PTI.

Following the alleged assault, the couple was taken to the police station after some lawyers alerted local officials about the incident and sought safety for Khan and his companion.

Acting Inspector General of Rewa Zone Saket Pandey told PTI a case was registered against unidentified persons on Khan's complaint.

Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Sahu said that the accused have been booked for assault, abuse and issuing threats.

(Inputs from PTI)