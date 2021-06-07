MP junior doctors' stir: AIIMS, Safdarjung residents warn of nationwide protest

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospital in Delhi have offered to their fraternity members, protesting in Madhya Pradesh, demanding a stipend hike and priority Covid-19 treatment for them and their family members.

The doctors from the top two hospitals of the national capital on Sunday took to the streets at around 7pm and marched towards Aurobindo Marg, holding a candlelight vigil. Protesting doctors also raised slogans demanding justice for junior doctors of MP and held placards of the AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors' Association and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FRDA).

"We are enraged to learn about the atrocities and callousness of the government of Madhya Pradesh," said representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in a statement. "The resident doctors are protesting for their rightful demands which were denied outrightly and the outraged administration is headed to spoil the careers of thousands of trainee doctors," they also said.

"Our healthcare system is anyways in shambles and any further reduction in manpower will affect it adversely," the statement added.

The representatives of FORDA also met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice Arun K Mishra (retd) and apprised him of the concerns of agitating junior doctors in MP.

The doctors demanded that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately meet protesters and resolve the issue within the next 24 hours. Failing in doing so will lead to nationwide agitation, they warned.

Thousands of junior doctors are holding a strike, demanding a hike in their stipends and reserved Covid-19 beds for them and their family members for a Covid-19 emergency. On June 4, nearly 3,000 doctors resigned from their respective duties after the MP High Court directed the protesters to resume their duties and called the agitation "illegal." Following this, the state government also sent eviction notices on Saturday asking them to vacate their hostels.

In view of the protests that came amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country which has already the healthcare system to its breaking point, the Madhya Pradesh government gave a raise of 17 per cent. However, the protesting doctors have rejected this and are sticking to their demand of a 24% hike.