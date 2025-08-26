MP man puts hot knife in mouth of wife he ‘disliked’, ‘wanted dowry from’

A 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone narrowly escaped a fatal end after her husband allegedly tied her up over dowry, tortured her and put a heated knife into her mouth when she cried in pain. The police were informed by the hospital that a woman, Khushboo, had received severe burn injuries inflicted by her husband with a heated knife(Unsplash/Representative)

The man allegedly burned his wife, in an intoxicated state, with a hot knife across her torso, arms, and legs, leaving her with multiple severe burn marks, according to an indiatoday.in report.

This incident comes close on the heels of the alleged Greater Noida dowry death case, in which a 28-year-old woman died of burn injuries after allegedly being set a fire by her husband and in-laws on August 21.

How the woman managed to flee

According to the victim in the Khargone case, Khushboo Pipliya, the assault followed her failure to meet her the dowry demands of her husband who reportedly had long expressed his dislike for her following their marriage in February this year.

After being subject to repeated abuse, Khushboo, a resident of Anjar, managed to free herself early morning on Monday and alerted her family using a mobile phone borrowed from a household worker, the report said.

She was then taken to the district hospital in Awarkachh for treatment.

The police were informed by the hospital that a woman, Khushboo, had received severe burn injuries inflicted by her husband with a heated knife, the report quoted a senior officer as saying. Police reached the hospital and recorded her statement.

She alleged that after the wedding, her husband repeatedly expressed he did not like her and asked her to leave.

Khushboo said that on Sunday night, her husband, in an inebriated state, kicked her first and then dragged her into the kitchen. He tied her hands and feet and pressed against her head something resembling a gun before burning her with a heated knife in several areas.

He repeatedly told her that she was unwanted because her parents had forced the marriage, the report said, adding that other family members were allegedly present in the house during the attack.

Khushboo managed to escape around 4:30 am on Monday, took a mobile from a cleaning staff member, and contacted her family. Khushboo's father, Lokesh Verma, said he rushed his younger son to bring her home, after which they reported the case to Mengaon police station. However, on arrival, some individuals allegedly threatened the family.

Khushboo's father alleged that the attack was due to her husband disliking her and wanting dowry, and demanded justice for his daughter.

With investigation underway, several statements have been recorded over the matter.