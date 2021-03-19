Home / India News / MP minister backs Tirath Rawat on ripped jean, says apparel should be banned
Madhya Pradesh farmers’ welfare and agriculture department minister Kamal Patel has endorsed Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial view on women wearing ripped jeans and has even demanded that such apparel be banned in India
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh farmers’ welfare and agriculture department minister Kamal Patel has endorsed Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial view on women wearing ripped jeans and has even demanded that such apparel be banned in India.

“It is our duty to save our culture. We should maintain our dignity. Our culture never promoted ripped and short clothes. In our culture, women used to wear a lot of clothes but people from western countries used to wear short clothes or no clothes. By following western culture, people are spoiling our own culture,” Patel told reporters on Friday.

“Women and girls are our pride and parents should stop their daughters from wearing ripped jeans for their safety. With the adoption of western clothes, the crime against women has also been increased. The ripped should be banned in India,” said the minister.

Rawat , who recently took over as Uttarakhand’s new chief minister sparked outrage this week with his remark that wearing ripped jeans is not Indian culture but blindly following the West.

