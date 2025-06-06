MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says he disagrees with trend of women wearing ‘skimpy clothes’

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said he disapproves of the trend of women wearing “skimpy clothes”, insisting that it was a foreign concept of beauty and not in consonance with Indian tradition. "... I believe in our country (India), women are a form of goddess. They should wear very good clothes,” Vijayvargiya told the gathering.(PTI)

“If a girl here (in India) wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a (woman) wears less clothing, then it is considered good. Now, this is their (foreigners’) thinking,” maintained Vijayvargiya.

He made the remarks on Thursday while terming inappropriate a foreign proverb that compares the short speeches of leaders with the short clothes of women.

Vijayvargiya praised the brief speech given by local unit president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sumit Mishra at a programme organised on World Environment Day in his hometown Indore, and said he favoured short public addresses.

“Look, there is a western saying which is not good, but this saying is discussed a lot in foreign countries... It is said there (abroad) that just as a girl wearing less clothing is beautiful, similarly a leader giving a short speech is also very good. There is such a saying in foreign countries, but I do not follow it,” said the BJP leader.

Amidst laughter and applause from the audience, the cabinet minister averred he does not consider this foreign saying appropriate.

“I do not follow this saying. I believe in our country (India), women are a form of goddess. They should wear very good clothes,” he told the gathering.

Speaking further, Vijayvargiya said, “I do not like (women) wearing less clothes. Many a time, girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them they should come by wearing good clothes and then get a selfie clicked with me.”

A video of Vijayvargiya’s remarks regarding women’s clothing is being widely circulated on social media. Several BJP leaders were present at the event along with local public representatives.