MP: Photographed while sleeping on duty, security guard shoots and injures colleague

A security guard deputed at a jewellery store in Indore was arrested after he allegedly shot and injured his colleague after the latter photographed him while sleeping on duty. The security guard of a jewellery store in Indore allegedly shot and injured his colleague after the latter photographed him while sleeping on duty

According to a PTI report, 56-year-old Pramod Pandey was arrested for the firing at the jewellery store in the Bhanwarkuan area of the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anand Yadav said Pandey was sleeping while on duty outside the shop on Saturday night when the store's salesman, Sanjay Jagtap (49), photographed him and posted the image on a WhatsApp group for employees.

"Angered by this, the accused had a heated argument with Jagtap on Sunday night and shot him with his licensed 12 bore gun. The victim sustained injuries on his hand and other body parts due to the bullet fragments," the senior police officer was quoted by PTI as saying.



Jagtap was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger. Yadav said the accused was arrested on the charges of attempted murder, and the weapon used in the crime was seized.

Punjab: 18-year-old shot in chest during clash

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth sustained a gunshot injury to his chest during a violent clash between two rival groups at Malhotra Chowk in the Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana on February 28. The police registered a case against ten accused.

The victim named Amit Kumar of Sherpur, was initially taken to the civil hospital before being referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where his condition has been stated stable.

According to initial probe, the victim was standing near a factory with two aides Bittu and Pradeep when a group of assailants arrived and started abusing them. The accused initially fired two bullets in the air before pointing the gun at Amit and shooting him in the chest.