A social media reel and comments made on it were believed to be key links in the murder of a class 11 student, who was stabbed and shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Saturday, sources in the police department said. Student shot dead on AMU campus: ‘Dispute over reel led to clash between two groups’

The deceased was identified as Mohd Kaif, the son of an AMU employee and a student at Syed Hamid Senior Secondary School, police said. Kaif was stabbed and shot dead during a clash between two groups of students.

“The dispute between the two groups was related to a reel posted on a social media platform a few days ago. The comments made on it aggravated the matter,” said police officials.

A case has been registered at Quarsi police station of Aligarh against Shoaib, Ayan aka Prince, Faraz and Mazhar under sections 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 103 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Teams are constituted and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, the superintendent of police in Aligarh, on Sunday.

The incident took place near ABK School in Jamalpur area of Aligarh city. The injured student was rushed to JN Medical College, where he was declared dead.

Kaif’s father Mohd Naeem, who works as a tube well operator at AMU, said his son and one of his friends left his house on a motorcycle around 3 pm.

“My son, his friend and others were standing near ABK Union Public School when students in the other group attacked Kaif with a knife and shot him dead,” Naeem alleged.