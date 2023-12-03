MP Results 2023: Winners list from Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna seats vote counting updates
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya, and Pandhurna assembly constituencies.
Results for Chhindwara area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Junnardeo (ST)
|Sunil Uikey
|INC
|Amarwara (ST)
|Kamlesh Pratap Shah
|INC
|Chourai
|Sujeet Mer Singh
|INC
|Sausar
|Vijay Chaure
|INC
|Chhindwara
|Kamal Nath
|INC
|Parasiya
|Sohanlal Balmik
|INC
|Pandhurna
|Neelesh Pusaram Uikey
|INC
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Junnardeo (ST)
|Sunil Uikey
|INC
|Amarwara (ST)
|Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhb
|BJP
|Chourai
|Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh
|INC
|Sausar
|Vijay Revnath Chore
|INC
|Chhindwara
|Deepak Saxena
|INC
|Parasia
|Sohanlal Balmik
|INC
|Pandhurna
|Jaydrathsinhji Parmar
|BJP
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:13 AM
Congress chief Kamal Nath leads
The latest count from the Election Commission of India website shows Congress chief Kamal Nath leading in the Chhindwara constituency assembly seat with 14,485 votes. Trailing behind is BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu with 8,507 votes.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:00 AM
Counting has begun
Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:34 AM
Frays for Chhindwara seats
The BJP has nominated Vivek Bunty Sahu for Chhindwara, while the INC has put forth Kamal Nath as its candidate. Rajesh Tantrik (Kushwaha) is contesting from ANSP, and the BSP has fielded Thakur Trivikram Hirpachi.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:21 PM
MP poll results for Chhindwara constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am