News / India News / MP Results 2023: Winners list from Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna
Live

MP Results 2023: Winners list from Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 03, 2023 08:42 PM IST

LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna seats vote counting updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya, and Pandhurna assembly constituencies.

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)

Results for Chhindwara area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyCandidateParty
Junnardeo (ST)Sunil UikeyINC
Amarwara (ST)Kamlesh Pratap ShahINC
ChouraiSujeet Mer SinghINC
SausarVijay ChaureINC
ChhindwaraKamal NathINC
ParasiyaSohanlal BalmikINC
PandhurnaNeelesh Pusaram Uikey INC

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Junnardeo (ST)Sunil UikeyINC
Amarwara (ST)Dindor Kuberbhai MansukhbBJP
ChouraiChoudhary Sujeet Mer SinghINC
SausarVijay Revnath ChoreINC
ChhindwaraDeepak SaxenaINC
ParasiaSohanlal BalmikINC
PandhurnaJaydrathsinhji ParmarBJP

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:13 AM

    Congress chief Kamal Nath leads

    The latest count from the Election Commission of India website shows Congress chief Kamal Nath leading in the Chhindwara constituency assembly seat with 14,485 votes. Trailing behind is BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu with 8,507 votes.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:00 AM

    Counting has begun

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:34 AM

    Frays for Chhindwara seats

    The BJP has nominated Vivek Bunty Sahu for Chhindwara, while the INC has put forth Kamal Nath as its candidate. Rajesh Tantrik (Kushwaha) is contesting from ANSP, and the BSP has fielded Thakur Trivikram Hirpachi.

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:21 PM

    MP poll results for Chhindwara constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

Topics
madhya pradesh election assembly election
