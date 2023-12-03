MP results LIVE: Bagli (ST), Mandhata, Khandwa (SC), Pandhana (ST), Nepanagar (ST), Burhanpur, Bhikangaon (ST), Badwaha

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the state registered a 75.05% voter turnout.

The Congress party formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister in 2018 assembly polls. In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in the collapse of the Congress government. Later, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a full majority in the by-election held in 2020. The BJP won 110 seats and the Congress party won 109 seats in the by-election.

As many as 2,533 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bagli (ST), Mandhata, Khandwa (SC), Pandhana (ST), Nepanagar (ST), Burhanpur, Bhikangaon (ST), Badwaha assembly constituencies.

Counting to begin for Khandwa area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Bagli Counting to begin - Mandhata Counting to begin - Khandwa Counting to begin - Pandhana Counting to begin - Nepanagar Counting to begin - Burhanpur Counting to begin - Bhikangaon Counting to begin - Badwaha Counting to begin -

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Bagli Kannoje Pahadsingh BJP Mandhata Narayan Patel Congress Khandwa Devendra Verma BJP Pandhana Ram Dangore BJP Nepanagar Sumitra Devi Kasdekar Congress Burhanpur Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh Independent Bhikangaon Jhuma Dr. Dhyansingh Solanki Congress Badwaha Sachin Birla Congress

