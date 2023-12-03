Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MP results LIVE: Bagli (ST), Mandhata, Khandwa (SC), Pandhana (ST), Nepanagar (ST), Burhanpur, Bhikangaon (ST), Badwaha
Live

MP results LIVE: Bagli (ST), Mandhata, Khandwa (SC), Pandhana (ST), Nepanagar (ST), Burhanpur, Bhikangaon (ST), Badwaha

ByNeha Yadav
Dec 03, 2023 05:23 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats of Bagli, Mandhata, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bhikangaon and Badwaha, on December 3, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the state registered a 75.05% voter turnout.

Voters wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Telangana Assembly elections.(ANI)

The Congress party formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister in 2018 assembly polls. In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in the collapse of the Congress government. Later, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a full majority in the by-election held in 2020. The BJP won 110 seats and the Congress party won 109 seats in the by-election.

As many as 2,533 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bagli (ST), Mandhata, Khandwa (SC), Pandhana (ST), Nepanagar (ST), Burhanpur, Bhikangaon (ST), Badwaha assembly constituencies.

Counting to begin for Khandwa area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
BagliCounting to begin-
MandhataCounting to begin-
KhandwaCounting to begin-
PandhanaCounting to begin-
NepanagarCounting to begin-
BurhanpurCounting to begin-
BhikangaonCounting to begin-
BadwahaCounting to begin-

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
BagliKannoje PahadsinghBJP
MandhataNarayan PatelCongress
KhandwaDevendra VermaBJP
PandhanaRam DangoreBJP
NepanagarSumitra Devi KasdekarCongress
BurhanpurThakur Surendra Singh Naval SinghIndependent
BhikangaonJhuma Dr. Dhyansingh SolankiCongress
BadwahaSachin BirlaCongress

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 05:42 PM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh madhya pradesh election assembly election result khandwa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.