MP Satabdi Roy’s cryptic message triggers speculation amid defections from TMC

Actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy’s cryptic message on social media has triggered fresh speculation amid a series of defections from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

“My regular intimate communication with the area. But nowadays many people have been asking me why I am not seen in many programs. I tell them I wanna go everywhere. I love being with you guys. But I guess some people don’t want me to go to you. I don’t get many program news. How can I go if I don’t know? I also feel mental pain with this,” Roy wrote on Thursday. “If I take any decision, I will inform you on Saturday, 16 January 2021 at 2021 pm.”

Roy told a vernacular media channel that she would be going to Delhi today. Asked whether she is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, she said, “I am a three-time MP. I have a house there, friends. I frequently go there to attend meetings, work and other purposes. Coming across or meeting someone is nothing unusual. But I am not saying that I would meet someone. Nothing is scheduled.”

Roy could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

TMC leader Saugata Roy downplayed the message calling the three-term Parliament member a nice person. “The party would speak to her to find out if she has any problems or grievances. Also, the party has been talking to Banerjee and trying to assuage his grievances,” he said, referring to state minister Rajib Banerjee.

Banerjee, who has been voicing his disgruntlement against the party leadership, said he would go live on social media to connect with his supporters and followers.

Former minister Suvendu Adhikari is among the TMC leaders who have defected to the BJP. Laxmi Ratan Shukla, another minister, has also resigned.

BJP is hoping to wrest power from the TMC after emerging as the second-biggest party in the state after the 2019 national polls.