MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission

A 40-year-old man was killed after he allegedly walked into a shop in an inebriated state and ate a samosa without permission from the owner, police in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shankar Nagar in the capital's Chhola area on Sunday evening and the deceased has been identified as Vinod Ahirwar, Chhola Mandir police station in charge Anil Singh Maurya said.

"After Ahirwar entered a shop, picked up a samosa and started eating it, the owner scolded him and then hit him on the head with a stick. Ahirwar died and shop owner Hari Singh Ahirwar and his 20-year-old son have been arrested for murder," he said.