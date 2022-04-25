Home / India News / MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission
india news

MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission

MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission
MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission ( Representational image)
MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission ( Representational image)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

A 40-year-old man was killed after he allegedly walked into a shop in an inebriated state and ate a samosa without permission from the owner, police in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday. 

The incident took place in Shankar Nagar in the capital's Chhola area on Sunday evening and the deceased has been identified as Vinod Ahirwar, Chhola Mandir police station in charge Anil Singh Maurya said.

Also read: Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money

"After Ahirwar entered a shop, picked up a samosa and started eating it, the owner scolded him and then hit him on the head with a stick. Ahirwar died and shop owner Hari Singh Ahirwar and his 20-year-old son have been arrested for murder," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh samosa
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out