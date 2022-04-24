Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money
PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol.
The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.
The arrested man was identified as Sagar Balu Mohite, 31, a labourer who lives in Wagholi area. He was remanded to five days in police custody till April 28.
“When we found the body, we had to wait for the doctor to tell us the cause of death. We first got to know of the injury on his head followed by internal bleeding and then back-tracked it to March 28,” said police sub-inspector Suraj Kiran Gore who is investigating the case.
The two were known to each other through the daily wage labourer pick-up spots that they frequented together, according to the police.
“Two days before his death, Choudhury asked Mohite for money to drink alcohol and it led to a fight between them. Mohite hit him in the head with a rod and left him. For two days, he was roaming around with a head injury that was not very visible from the outside and then dropped dead,” said PSI Gore.
A case of accidental death was registered in March and an investigation was launched. A source then told the police that there was fight between the two just before the victim’s death.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikand police station.
New retention wall at Ambil Odha might create flood risk
PUNE While the Pune Municipal Corporation has built a new retention wall with five doors at the Ambil Odha sangam point at the backside of Peshwe lake in Katraj area, local residents have claimed that the wall has been built unscientifically and has created the risk of flooding nearby residential areas. Since the last three years, flash floods have been regularly taking place near Ambil Odha starting from Katraj, Sukhsagar nagar, Padmavati and Sahakarnagar areas.
MP Navneet Rana, husband also face sedition charge over Hanuman Chalisa row
The Mumbai police has invoked sedition charges against Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, accusing them of creating “hateful sentiments towards the government” and told a court on Sunday that they needed to interrogate the couple to ascertain who else was part of their plan The judge wasn't convinced and declined the request to remand the Ranas, arrested on Saturday, in police custody for seven days.
Police invokes sedition charges against Ranas, court remands them to 14-day judicial custody
Mumbai Mumbai police has invoked sedition charges against Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amaravati Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, claiming that 'their acts created hateful sentiments in the minds of citizens against the Maharashtra government.' However, when the police on Sunday produced the couple in the court, they failed to get custody of the two as the court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.
Week after Jahangirpuri violence, Hindus, Muslims take out 'Tiranga Yatra'
A 'Tiranga Yatra' by the people of Hindu and Muslim communities was taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, a week after clashes were broken between the two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Recently, representatives from the two communities hugged each other and said they would ensure the clashes of April 16 will not be repeated in Jahangirpuri. The Kushal Chowk has been barricaded by the police from all sides.
Maha's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 144 cases, Mumbai sees 73 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city, he said. With 95 patients being discharged after Covid-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,091 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 916 active cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases, the official said.
