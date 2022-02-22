MP student gets Bluetooth device surgically fitted in ear to cheat

Bhopal:

A student appearing for his final MBBS exam in a medical college in Indore had a micro Bluetooth device surgically inserted in his ear to enable cheating, said an official at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place 11 years after the student was admitted in the college, but repeatedly failed his final exam. This was his last chance to clear it.

“He was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday with 78 others when a flying squad of the Devi Ahilya Bai University headed by its deputy registrar Rachna Thakur reached the place,” said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean at the medical collage.

A member of the team, Dr Vivek Sathe, frisked the student and found a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser. The phone was switched on and connected to a Bluetooth device, Dr Dixit said. However, the team did not find a Bluetooth device on the student.

On sustained questioning, the student confessed that an ENT surgeon had fitted a skin coloured micro Bluetooth device in his ear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The squad also found another student with a small SIM-powered device and a micro Bluetooth device, but the student informed the squad that it was not inserted surgically and can be removed with a pin.

The devices have been sent to an internal examination committee, which will decide whether a police case for using unfair means in an exam should be filed, Thakur said.

Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the so-called Vyapam scam, where various competitive exams were rigged, said: “It is very easy to get Bluetooth fitted in the ears. It is attached to the ear temporarily and can be removed. Such a technique was used by a Vyapam scam accused too to clear his medical exam eight years ago.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON