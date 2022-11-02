Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP: Yet to get govt bungalow, district panchayat president living in tent for 3 months

MP: Yet to get govt bungalow, district panchayat president living in tent for 3 months

india news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:26 PM IST

Newly elected district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste of Dindori district said that he will continue to live in the tent till the administration provides him with a government bungalow.

Rudesh Paraste is the newly elected district panchayat president of Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The panchayat president of a district in Madhya Pradesh has been living in a tent for the past three months as he is yet to get a government bungalow. Rudesh Paraste of Dindori district told news agency ANI that while living in the tent, he is also hearing about the problems of the people living in the region.

“Three months have passed but the government and the administration has not alloted a government Bungalow to me. Despite Dindori district being declared as Naxal affected area, a PSO was provided by the Superintendent of Police that was later withdrawn after the intervention of BJP leaders,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Paraste further stated that the public of Dindori used to visit him in large numbers. “As it takes time to resolve their problems, we also have to arrange food and lodging for them here. We are facing many issues but will manage to serve the public,” he said.

The newly elected district panchayat president said that he will continue to live in the tent till the administration provides him with a government bungalow.

Paraste claimed that the bungalow currently is in possession of a former district panchayat president and current district panchayat members. “She has been living in the bungalow for the last 17 years but her attachment with that bungalow is not going away,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bhopal city madhya pradesh gram panchayats
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP