MP: Yet to get govt bungalow, district panchayat president living in tent for 3 months

The panchayat president of a district in Madhya Pradesh has been living in a tent for the past three months as he is yet to get a government bungalow. Rudesh Paraste of Dindori district told news agency ANI that while living in the tent, he is also hearing about the problems of the people living in the region.

“Three months have passed but the government and the administration has not alloted a government Bungalow to me. Despite Dindori district being declared as Naxal affected area, a PSO was provided by the Superintendent of Police that was later withdrawn after the intervention of BJP leaders,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Paraste further stated that the public of Dindori used to visit him in large numbers. “As it takes time to resolve their problems, we also have to arrange food and lodging for them here. We are facing many issues but will manage to serve the public,” he said.

The newly elected district panchayat president said that he will continue to live in the tent till the administration provides him with a government bungalow.

Paraste claimed that the bungalow currently is in possession of a former district panchayat president and current district panchayat members. “She has been living in the bungalow for the last 17 years but her attachment with that bungalow is not going away,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

